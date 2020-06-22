78,791 Shares in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,261,000 after buying an additional 1,781,810 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,998,000 after buying an additional 634,991 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,155,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 502,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $47,950,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

NYSE PSTG opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 594,565 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
eBay Inc Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 755,373 Shares of Cummins Inc.
AerCap Holdings Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC
APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc.
