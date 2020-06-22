78,791 Shares in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,261,000 after buying an additional 1,781,810 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,998,000 after buying an additional 634,991 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,155,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 502,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $47,950,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

NYSE PSTG opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

