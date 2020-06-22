Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 737.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,187,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,574,297 shares of company stock worth $1,047,362,217.

DT stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.80. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

