Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 102,657 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 823,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 384,990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 408,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEN opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

