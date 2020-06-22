New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in New Germany Fund were worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in New Germany Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 228,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in New Germany Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Germany Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000.

GF stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. New Germany Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from New Germany Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1%.

In other New Germany Fund news, Director Christian Zugel purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00.

About New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

