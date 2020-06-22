Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

