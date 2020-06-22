United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $125.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

