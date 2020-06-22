United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 3,703 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.