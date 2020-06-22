United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $11,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,570. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

