United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $466,685,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $154,239,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 60.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

