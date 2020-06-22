United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $27.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.80. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

