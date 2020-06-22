United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 13,114 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 790,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

