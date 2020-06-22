Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.22.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $148.35 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

