United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,630,000 after buying an additional 2,593,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after buying an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after buying an additional 1,607,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,018,000 after buying an additional 549,691 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

