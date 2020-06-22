United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 14,352 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 806,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 775,861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 681,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

