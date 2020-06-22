Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

NYSE:BC opened at $60.08 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

