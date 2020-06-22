International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 94.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

NYSE IFF opened at $126.09 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $151.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 103,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.07 per share, with a total value of $10,776,240.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 166,846 shares of company stock worth $17,325,216 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

