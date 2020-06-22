Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 9th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 255.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 134.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,858 shares of company stock worth $3,607,942. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Getty Realty Company Profile

