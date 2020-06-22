Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 9th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.
Getty Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 255.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 134.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.
Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $33.75.
In related news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,858 shares of company stock worth $3,607,942. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.
Getty Realty Company Profile
