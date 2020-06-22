United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.