Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $579.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.52 million and the highest is $642.50 million. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 3.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

