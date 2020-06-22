United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,717 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.69.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.