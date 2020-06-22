DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DarioHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of DRIO opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.08. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 200.83% and a negative net margin of 318.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

