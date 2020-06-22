APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,572,407 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $67,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,522,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 229,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $46.74 on Monday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

