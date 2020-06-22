$385.89 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $385.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.80 million and the highest is $390.35 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $405.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

