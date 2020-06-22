United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $33.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

