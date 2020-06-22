13,148 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $602.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.14. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

