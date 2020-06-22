Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Realogy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $846.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

