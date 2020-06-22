Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 773,728 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $69,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

