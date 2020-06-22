APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,679 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.57% of Atmos Energy worth $68,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,593,000 after buying an additional 716,500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $99.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.45.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

