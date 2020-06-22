APG Asset Management N.V. Has $68.43 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 61.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,088,641 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $68,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

