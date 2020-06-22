Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.59% of Arch Capital Group worth $68,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,394,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,295,000 after purchasing an additional 907,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

