APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 6,000 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.33% of PPG Industries worth $65,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $103.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

