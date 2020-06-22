APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $64,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATHM. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

Shares of ATHM opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $100.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

