APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 55,047 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.63% of Hess worth $64,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

HES opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

