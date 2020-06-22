APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 220,413 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 133.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,413 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $64,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $187.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.47 and its 200-day moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

