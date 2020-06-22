APG Asset Management N.V. Has $62.77 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of IHS Markit worth $62,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IHS Markit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

