APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 295,615 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295,615 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Travelers Companies worth $62,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE TRV opened at $116.56 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

