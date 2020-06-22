APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 622,123 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 622,123 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.65% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $62,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 483,207 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 558.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

