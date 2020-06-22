APG Asset Management N.V. Has $61.26 Million Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1,174.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $61,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.