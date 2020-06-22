Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,126 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.48% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $61,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 509,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 58,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

