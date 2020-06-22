APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 2,736,700 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,736,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,421,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 2.44% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,382 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of LPX opened at $24.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,438.44 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

