APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813,147 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $60,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,967,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $127.95 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

