APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,664 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.72% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $58,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE KL opened at $38.28 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

