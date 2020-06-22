APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 518,315 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518,315 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Phillips 66 worth $59,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,506,000 after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

