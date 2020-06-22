APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 685,695 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685,695 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $58,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

