BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will announce $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. BCB Bancorp posted sales of $22.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $85.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $86.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

