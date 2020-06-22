Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

