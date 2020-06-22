Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 263,502 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,502 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TransAlta by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,648,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 397,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransAlta by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 2,541,445 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 2,330,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 1,067,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

