Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 31,628 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,628 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Luminex worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luminex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Luminex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Luminex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $28.50 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

LMNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.