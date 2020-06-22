Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,378 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

