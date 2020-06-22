Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ameren by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 1,564.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 64,122 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

